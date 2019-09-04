Dozens of Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina due to Hurricane Dorian, resulting in more than 1,200 units of uncollected blood.
The Red Cross is urging all eligible people in areas not impacted by the hurricane to give blood to ensure a sufficient blood supply for patients.
UPCOMING AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVES IN THE DFW METROPLEX
Collin County
Plano
9/5/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Plano, 4700 Alliance Blvd.
9/5/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., General Dynamics, 1000 Klein Road
9/6/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Medical City Plano, 3901 West 15th Street
9/11/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., CH Robinson, Worldwide, 8454 Parkwood Blvd, Suite 200
_______________
Dallas County
Dallas
9/6/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Martha Turner Reilly Elementary School, 11230 Lippitt Ave.
9/12/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., First American Center, 8435 N. Stemmons Freeway
Garland
9/7/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bass Pro Shop, 5001 Bass Pro Dr.
Irving
9/6/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Irving, 901 S. Senter Road
9/7/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Element Dallas Ft Worth Aiport North;Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy Foundation, 3550 W IH 635
_______________
Denton County
Flower Mound
9/9/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1901 Timber Creek Rd
9/11/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., The Dan Licardo Blood Drive Honoring Our Heroes, 2021 Cross Timbers Road
Little Elm
9/6/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Little Elm Community, 303 Main Street
Trophy Club
9/7/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, 2850 E. State Highway 114
_______________
Hill County
Whitney
9/6/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Whitney High School, 1400 N. Brazos
_______________
Hood County
Granbury
9/9/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Lowes Granbury, 1021 East Highway 377
_______________
Johnson County
Rio Vista
9/10/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Rio Vista High School, 100 Eagle Drive
_______________
Kaufman County
Forney
9/7/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cricket Wireless – Forney, 101 North Farm to Market 548 Ste 104,
_______________
Navarro County
Corsicana
9/5/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Luke United Methodist Church, 2308 Bowie Dr
9/12/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mildred High School, 5475 S HWY 287
_______________
Tarrant County
Arlington
9/9/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Lowe’s – Arlington, 1000 W. Arbrook Blvd.
Fort Worth
9/5/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alpha Phi Omega, 2901 Stadium Dr
9/10/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts, 3901 S. Hulen St.
Haslet
9/8/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fellowship of the Parks, 1029 Avondale Haslet Rd.
Southlake
9/8/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Timarron OA, 1240 Bent Creek Drive
