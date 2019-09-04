  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs

Dozens of Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina due to Hurricane Dorian, resulting in more than 1,200 units of uncollected blood.

The Red Cross is urging all eligible people in areas not impacted by the hurricane to give blood to ensure a sufficient blood supply for patients.

UPCOMING AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVES IN THE DFW METROPLEX

Collin County

Plano
9/5/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Plano, 4700 Alliance Blvd.
9/5/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., General Dynamics, 1000 Klein Road
9/6/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Medical City Plano, 3901 West 15th Street
9/11/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., CH Robinson, Worldwide, 8454 Parkwood Blvd, Suite 200
_______________

Dallas County

Dallas
9/6/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Martha Turner Reilly Elementary School, 11230 Lippitt Ave.
9/12/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., First American Center, 8435 N. Stemmons Freeway

Garland
9/7/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bass Pro Shop, 5001 Bass Pro Dr.

Irving
9/6/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Irving, 901 S. Senter Road
9/7/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Element Dallas Ft Worth Aiport North;Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy Foundation, 3550 W IH 635
_______________

Denton County

Flower Mound
9/9/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1901 Timber Creek Rd
9/11/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., The Dan Licardo Blood Drive Honoring Our Heroes, 2021 Cross Timbers Road

Little Elm
9/6/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Little Elm Community, 303 Main Street

Trophy Club
9/7/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, 2850 E. State Highway 114
_______________

Hill County

Whitney
9/6/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Whitney High School, 1400 N. Brazos
_______________

Hood County

Granbury
9/9/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Lowes Granbury, 1021 East Highway 377
_______________

Johnson County

Rio Vista
9/10/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Rio Vista High School, 100 Eagle Drive
_______________

Kaufman County

Forney
9/7/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cricket Wireless – Forney, 101 North Farm to Market 548 Ste 104,
_______________

Navarro County

Corsicana
9/5/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Luke United Methodist Church, 2308 Bowie Dr
9/12/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mildred High School, 5475 S HWY 287
_______________

Tarrant County

Arlington
9/9/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Lowe’s – Arlington, 1000 W. Arbrook Blvd.

Fort Worth
9/5/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alpha Phi Omega, 2901 Stadium Dr
9/10/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts, 3901 S. Hulen St.

Haslet
9/8/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fellowship of the Parks, 1029 Avondale Haslet Rd.

Southlake
9/8/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Timarron OA, 1240 Bent Creek Drive

Comments