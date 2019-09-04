Comments
DAVIS, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two foreign exchange students who attended the University of Texas at Arlington have drowned at a popular tourist destination just across the Red River in Oklahoma.
Authorities say the men died Tuesday at Turner Falls near Davis, about 125 miles north of Dallas.
Police say one man was struggling in a pool near the falls when a friend jumped in to help and neither resurfaced. They weren’t wearing life jackets.
The men were natives of India who attended the University of Texas at Arlington. The Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking their names.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.