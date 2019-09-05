Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – About 4,500 dolls were recalled after a sewing needle was found in the stuffing of one of the handmade knit toys, posing a puncture injury hazard.
The Beaufort Bonnet Company Handmade Knit Dolls were sold at specialty stores nationwide and online from September 2016 through August 2019 for about $40 to $65.
Click here for a full list of the potentially dangerous dolls.
Consumers should immediately stop using the knit dolls and contact The Beaufort Bonnet Company to receive a full refund in the form of a gift card.
Call The Beaufort Bonnet Company toll-free at 833-964-1456 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; by email at info@beaufortbonnetco.com; or online at thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
The dolls were manufactured in Peru.
