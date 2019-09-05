Comments
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington are searching for a man who they say opened fire on his ex-girlfriend after the woman dropped her kids off at school.
The shooting happened during rush hour Thursday morning. According to police the suspect pulled up next to woman’s car and started firing. More than a dozen rounds hit the woman’s vehicle, but she was able to drive to a gas station at Highway 360 and Lamar Boulevard and call for help.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and is expected to survive.
Police have not released the names of the victim or the suspect, but say they know who the alleged gunman is and are searching for him.
