Arlington, Domestic Shooting, domestic violence


ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington are searching for a man who they say opened fire on his ex-girlfriend after the woman dropped her kids off at school.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The shooting happened during rush hour Thursday morning. According to police the suspect pulled up next to woman’s car and started firing. More than a dozen rounds hit the woman’s vehicle, but she was able to drive to a gas station at Highway 360 and Lamar Boulevard and call for help.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and is expected to survive.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Police have not released the names of the victim or the suspect, but say they know who the alleged gunman is and are searching for him.

