ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department Honor Guard unveiled a new uniform, replacing the nostalgic dress uniform the department said has been worn for decades.
The department said of the new uniform, “(It) adds a contemporary style and embraces the current department patch with an “Honor Guard” rocker above the patch.”
The original uniform encompassed the older-style department patch with gold lining.
The Arlington Police Honor Guard was formally established in 1986 as an auxiliary unit to preserve historic traditions and provide officers at ceremonial events.
The unit trains monthly with a focus on precision drill movements and ceremonial techniques to represent the department at various community events.
The Honor Guard also pays tribute to officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and is one of the six founding agencies that organized the state memorial service in Austin each year.
“Our Honor Guard provides a tremendous service and value to our department and reflects favorably on our city and profession,” said Police Chief Will Johnson. “These are officers who have other responsibilities within the department and volunteer their time to serve in this noble capacity.”
The first event where the public will see the new uniforms will be at the Police Academy Graduation Class #56 on Friday, September 6.
