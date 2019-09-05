



– You might call it a $90 million celebration as the Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott made the six-year contract extension official.

Elliott is now the highest paid running back in NFL history.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was out of town when the deal was finalized on Wednesday.

On Thursday, both the Cowboys owner and running back showed there were no hard feelings following Elliott’s 40-day holdout where he missed all of training camp and all of the preseason games.

Jones presented Elliott with a shirt that says, “Zeke Who?” on the front, making light of a Jones quote during the holdout.

On the back, there is an image of Elliott and it says, “That’s Who!”

Those shirts are now being sold for $30 each with proceeds going to the Salvation Army.

Elliott also said he’s pledging $100,000 to the Salvation Army to build a new facility in Dallas.

During the news conference, Elliott thanked the Jones family for the big contract has he looks “to remain here for the rest of my career.”

“I’m just really excited about this team. I’m really excited about what we’re going to do,” he said.