FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A student from Hillwood Middle School in Keller ISD, who was waiting for her mother to pick her up at a nearby intersection, said a man in a grey vehicle pulled up next to her and tried to push her into his vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

She pushed away and was able to run away, but the suspect got away, too.

It happened along Parkwood Hill Boulevard around 4:15 p.m.

Fort Worth Police said they are looking for a “white man is his mid-30’s, 5’6″, skinny, with short black hair and blue eyes.”

Keller ISD sent a letter to parents Wednesday evening to warn them about what happened:

Dear Keller ISD Families,

In an effort to keep you informed about safety concerns in our community, we wanted to make you aware that a parent notified us this afternoon about a stranger danger situation involving a Hillwood Middle School student.

The parent reported to the Fort Worth Police Department that the student was walking home sometime around 4:15 p.m. along Parkwood Hill Boulevard and was approached by a man in a car. The man told the student that he was sent by the student’s mother to pick the student up. Not recognizing the man, the student refused to get in the car, at which time the man attempted to grab the student before the student ran away. The car began to follow the student, but eventually stopped.

At Keller ISD, student safety is our top priority, and as with any time we receive a report like this, we encourage parents to talk with your student about staying safe. Here are some useful tips you may want to discuss with your student:

o Never talk to a stranger. If a stranger tries to talk to you, run away and find the nearest trusted adult. If the stranger attempts to follow you, continue running and yell, “Stranger Danger!”

o Walk to and from school or bus stops in groups.

o Never accept a ride without first getting permission from your parents.

o Never take shortcuts; always stick to the route you have agreed upon with your parents, and stay on main roadways.

o Never let people know if you are going home alone.

o Have your parent help you make a list of safe places you can go for help along walking routes.

o Never leave school with anyone without checking with school officials.

If you have questions or information regarding this specific incident, we encourage you reach out to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Sincerely,

Keller ISD Communications