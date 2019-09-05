Filed Under:attempted abduction, DFW News, False Call, Fort Worth Police, Hillwood Middle School, Keller ISD, made up story, Stranger Danger, Student

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police now say a student from Hillwood Middle School in Keller ISD, made up a story about a man trying to abduct her on Wednesday afternoon.

The child told police she was waiting for her mother to pick her up around 4:15 p.m. when a man in a grey vehicle pulled up next to her, got out and tried “to push her into his vehicle.”

This never happened, police told CBS 11 around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police said she described the suspect as a “white man is his mid-30’s, 5’6″, skinny, with short black hair and blue eyes.”

Keller ISD sent a letter to parents Wednesday evening to warn them about the potential danger which turned out to be a “false call.”

No word yet on what, if any, legal trouble the child is in.

