FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After firing tear gas-like canisters into an apartment, members of the Fort Worth Police Department SWAT Team arrested three wanted fugitives.
The arrests came after police went to the Villas del Sol Apartments, in the 6100 block of Westcreek Drive, early Thursday morning after receiving a report on a shooting.
When officers got to the scene the three suspects barricaded themselves inside the apartment and refused to come out. After rushing the apartment, several people came out of the unit with their hands up and were handcuffed.
Police confirm the men were wanted for aggravated robbery.
The names of the suspects have not been released.
