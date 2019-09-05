DALLAS, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During its weekend services on Sept. 7 and 8, Gateway Church will honor fallen Grapevine Police Officer Darren Glenn Medlin and all first responders as part of the church’s annual Patriot Day weekend ceremonies.
In 2002, Sept. 11 was designated as Patriot Day — a day for Americans to honor first responders and remember those who were killed in the terrorist attacks.
According to Gateway’s news release, the tribute will include a video story in memory of Officer Medlin, the only Grapevine police officer ever killed in the line of duty. The video will also show how the Grapevine Police Department has served Medlin’s family for the past 15 years.
Medlin’s family and multiple Grapevine officers are expected to attend Gateway’s 4 p.m. service at its Southlake campus Saturday.
Grapevine Police Sgt. Bobby Smith said his hope is to keep Medlin’s memory and sacrifice alive.
“My hope is that this story can help our department continue to honor and recognize those who have gone before us, and this video can help keep Darren’s memory and his sacrifice alive for decades to come — for those who follow behind us,” Smith said.
