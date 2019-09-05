  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jury selection begins Friday in the murder trial against former Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger.

Guyger is charged in the shooting death of Botham Jean in September 2018.

Amber Guyger at pre-trial hearing on Aug. 19, 2019 (CBS 11)

Guyger said she walked into what she thought was her apartment, saw the man thinking he was a burglar, and shot and killed him.

On the 911 call, Guyger could be heard repeating “I thought it was my apartment” and also worrying about losing her job.

Botham Jean

Guyger’s attorneys have argued for a change of venue, saying she can’t get a fair trial in Dallas County.

The judge wants to try to seat a jury before considering a change of venue.

 

 

