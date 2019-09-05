DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are seeking information on a suspect who tried to sexually assault a woman inside her South Dallas apartment last week.
Police said around 1:45 p.m. Aug. 30, the victim was inside her apartment, located in the 2600 block of Jeffries Street, when she heard someone outside. When she looked outside of her door, the victim was confronted by the suspect. The suspect then forced his way inside of her apartment and attempted to sexually assault the victim.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and between 140 to 150 pounds. A witness also reported the suspect had short locks and a Jamaican accent and was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt and a black hat.
Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Det. Wilson at 214-671-3991.
