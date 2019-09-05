Baton Rouge, LA (CBS Dallas)- Coming off a Week 1 victory over Louisiana Tech, the 2019 season kicks up a notch this week for the #9 Texas Longhorns, as they travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to take on the #6 LSU Tigers on Saturday night.

While the Longhorns had an easy go of things in their opener against Louisiana Tech, the Tigers had much of the same against Georgia Southern, beating up on the Eagles 55-3. Now that both teams have gotten out their jitters in the first game of the season, they meet with likely more lasting implications on the line in terms of resume and strength of schedule for the season. What impressions did the teams make in Week 1? CBS Sports Network college football analyst Ross Tucker was mostly impressed by the talent that Longhorns coach Tom Herman has assembled.

“Tom Herman has done a nice job at Texas. It just feels like they have a lot more talent across the board than they have had in years. They actually have talented guys at receiver, like Collin Johnson, their 6’6″ receiver, who is extremely impressive,” said Tucker. “They also probably have their best quarterback since Colt McCoy. That is obviously a huge position. Sam Ehlinger, I love how tough he is. I love how he runs and just his style. They have overall talent and depth, but they also have a couple of high-end guys at quarterback and receiver that it just doesn’t seem like Texas has had for a long time.”

Ehlinger, coming off a stellar sophomore campaign, opened his season with a 28/38 for 276 yards and four-touchdown performance against the Bulldogs. His counterpart in this week’s matchup, Joe Burrow, had a similarly stunning stat line, going 23/27 for 278 yards and five touchdowns. Like Ehlinger, Burrow was the part that stood out most to Tucker in Week 1, with Joe Burrow lighting up the box score for the Tigers.

“The difference in LSU this year from other years is that they actually have their best quarterback in awhile. Joe Burrow, the Ohio State transfer, was really good last year, and so far in Week 1, he has solidified that position,” said Tucker. “Defensively, they always have dudes. So many good players, including their safety Grant Delpit, who is one of the best college football players in America. Should be an awesome game.”

Entering the matchup, the oddsmakers have the Longhorns as 6.5 point underdogs, and Tucker agrees, though he thinks it will be a great game to watch for the fans.

“I ultimately like LSU in the game, but I think Texas can make it entertaining for us, which is great,” said Tucker. “Primarily, just the fact that they are at home. That, to me, is such an edge in games like this. That atmosphere is going to be electric. I still think they have more talent across the board. Texas is just not quite there yet. And you have to go to LSU and play those guys. That atmosphere at night, I’m just not sure Texas is quite ready for it, even though they are more talented than they have been lately.”

The Longhorns and Tigers kick things off from Tiger Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT.