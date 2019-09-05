Comments
BLUE MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The motorcyclist who appeared to be taunting Blue Mound Police during an August chase that was captured on an officer’s dash camera, has been arrested.
Jesus Sebastian Gomez is charged with evading arrest. His bond was set at $5,000.
In the video, the rider could be seen doing wheelies while appearing to stand on the motorcycle.
He eluded police through highways and weaved in and out of traffic and ultimately got away.
Soon after Blue Mound Police put out a statement saying, “We have identified the rider. Sebastian, aka: ‘Baby Jesus’ you need to come speak to us regarding this incident or we can come to you. We could have a come to ‘Baby Jesus’ meeting.”
