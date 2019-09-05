DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Wesley Mathews, who was sentenced to life in prison for the death of his adopted daughter Sherin, was denied a new trial as he believed his previous trial was unfair.
Mathews received his life sentence in June after he pled guilty to a lesser charge of injury to a child by omission.
The 3-year-old child was found dead in a culvert near her Richardson home in October 2017. Mathews said Sherin had died after she choked on milk.
He was charged in her death after he confessed to putting her body in a bag and placing it inside the culvert as a way to “protect her body.”
During his trial, Mathews referred to his handling on Sherin’s death as a “mistake” because he didn’t seek the proper help for her.
He believed he wasn’t given a fair trial because the jurors were shown graphic images of Sherin’s body. He looked to appeal his sentence.
A judge in Crowley ultimately denied his request for a new trial.
Mathews will continue to serve his life sentence at a state prison.
