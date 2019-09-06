BALTIMORE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Willie Calhoun homered twice and drove in a career-high four runs, helping the Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 on Friday night.

Texas trailed 6-4 before rallying in the seventh. Elvis Andrus had the big blow, a two-run single that put the Rangers ahead to stay.

Trey Mancini hit his 30th homer for Baltimore, and Richie Martin added a three-run shot. Anthony Santander also went deep, extending his hitting streak to 11 games.

Despite battling a stomach ailment, Texas rookie Brock Burke still managed to get through five innings. He was charged with six runs and six hits.

Brett Martin (2-3) worked a scoreless sixth inning for the win, and José Leclerc got three outs for his 11th save.

Orioles reliever Paul Fry (1-8) entered in the seventh and walked his first two batters, loading the bases. Shin-Soo Choo then singled in Scott Heineman, trimming Baltimore’s lead to one.

After Shawn Armstrong replaced Fry, Andrus drove in Ronald Guzmán and Jose Trevino with a single to center.

Baltimore threatened in the ninth, putting runners on second and third with one out. But Leclerc struck out Mancini and got Santander on a popup to earn a save for the second consecutive night.

The Orioles have dropped six of seven to fall to 46-94 on the season. They are 0-84 when trailing after eight innings.

Calhoun, who entered with a 2-for-22 skid, hit a two-out solo drive off Dylan Bundy in the first. Mancini responded in the bottom half with his first homer in 20 games.

Martin made it 4-1 Baltimore with a three-run shot off Burke with two outs in the second. It was Martin’s first homer since June 25 and No. 5 on the year.

After Calhoun tied it again with a three-run homer in the third, Santander belted a two-run shot in the fifth.

