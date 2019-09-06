Filed Under:da, DA's Office, Dallas, Dallas Assistant District Attorney, dpd, investigation, Justin Lord, Rowlett, Rowlett Police, suicide


ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) — After investigating the death of Dallas Assistant District Attorney Justin Lord, Rowlett police confirmed Friday the 44-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Around 6:45 a.m. Aug. 31, police responded to a possible suicide at Lord’s residence. When officers arrived, they found Lord with an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Rowlett Fire-Rescue transported him to a Plano hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Collin County Medical Examiner issued the preliminary cause of death as a suicide.

Lord served as the Chief of Division E of the DA’s Office, where he supervised felony prosecutors in seven district courts.

 

Comments