ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) — After investigating the death of Dallas Assistant District Attorney Justin Lord, Rowlett police confirmed Friday the 44-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Around 6:45 a.m. Aug. 31, police responded to a possible suicide at Lord’s residence. When officers arrived, they found Lord with an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Rowlett Fire-Rescue transported him to a Plano hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Collin County Medical Examiner issued the preliminary cause of death as a suicide.
Lord served as the Chief of Division E of the DA’s Office, where he supervised felony prosecutors in seven district courts.
