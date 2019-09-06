Comments
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after an engine cowling fell from a BE350 aircraft during flight, and landed on a Southlake street Friday afternoon.
The aircraft was flying from Jacksonville, Texas to Decatur, when the piece of metal that covers the plane’s engine fell off.
After seeing the cowling come loose from the plane, the pilot diverted to Fort Worth Meacham Airport. The plane landed without incident.
The FAA did not release names of the pilot or any passengers that were on board.
You must log in to post a comment.