  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aircraft, BE350, cowling, Decatur, dps, Engine, engine cowling, FAA, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Meacham Airport, investigation, Jacksonville, North Texas, plane, Southlake, Texas

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after an engine cowling fell from a BE350 aircraft during flight, and landed on a Southlake street Friday afternoon.

The aircraft was flying from Jacksonville, Texas to Decatur, when the piece of metal that covers the plane’s engine fell off.

Engine Cowling (Credit: Southlake DPS)

After seeing the cowling come loose from the plane, the pilot diverted to Fort Worth Meacham Airport. The plane landed without incident.

The FAA did not release names of the pilot or any passengers that were on board.

Comments