WICHITA FALLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Several criminal cases investigated by a state trooper in North Texas have been jeopardized after the trooper resigned amid charges he fabricated or tampered with evidence.

Chad Harden, 45, was jailed Thursday in Wichita Falls on charges that also include possession of a controlled drug.

Chad Harden mugshot (Wichita County Sheriff’s Office)

The charges stem from incidents that occurred in June and Harden was later suspended. He has since resigned from the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was employed by DPS for more than 10 years.

The Wichita Falls Times Record News cites court records in reporting that the Wichita County district attorney’s office has dismissed at least five cases that Harden had investigated.

A DPS spokesman said in a statement that Harden’s patrol work often involved seizing illicit drugs and cash along U.S. 287.

Harden was released from the Wichita County Jail on a personal recognizance bond Sept. 5.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

