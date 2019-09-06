Comments
MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) — A Lake Ridge High School student was struck by a car while trying to cross the street in Mansfield Friday afternoon, Mansfield ISD said.
Just after 3 p.m. Sept. 6, the student, identified as a 14-year-old male, was hit by the car on Day Miar Road and emergency services were immediately called.
Police said the teen was hit when “darting across a two-lane roadway” in front of Lake Ridge High School shortly after school let out. They also said the area was outside of the school zone.
The student, whose name has not been released, is responsive and has been airlifted to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. He has serious injuries primarily in his hip area.
You must log in to post a comment.