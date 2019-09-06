MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) — After Mansfield ISD police found and confiscated an unloaded gun from a Mary Orr student Thursday morning, the student has been charged with a second-degree felony.
In a statement released Sept. 5, the intermediate school’s principal Duane Thurston said he wanted to make parents aware of the situation.
A student reported that a peer had brought a weapon to school. Mansfield ISD Police quickly responded to the situation and determined that the reported student was in possession of an unloaded handgun.
Upon further questioning, the student said that the unloaded weapon was brought to school to show a friend.
Please be assured that providing a safe environment for our students and staff will always be our top priority. Mansfield ISD Police immediately confiscated the unloaded weapon, and the student in possession of it has been charged with a second-degree felony.
We encourage you to talk with your child about our policy about bringing unauthorized objects to school for any reason. Also, please urge your child to confidentially tell an adult if someone has an item that concerns them.
The student’s identity has not been released at this time.
