MIDLOTHIAN (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are continuing to search classrooms at Midlothian High School but have confirmed that they did not find any evidence of a threat after the campus was placed on lockdown Friday.

District officials said out of an abundance of caution the campus was placed on lockdown sometime after 9:00 a.m. after receiving a tip from campus administration. In video shot from Chopper 11 officers in tactical gear could be seen running into the school.

At 12:40 p.m., the district tweeted an update, saying “At this time, the MPD has confirmed there is no substantiated threat. The MPD and MISD take all tips seriously and out of an abundance of caution, the MPD is checking each classroom.”

UPDATE 12:37 PM At this time, the MPD has confirmed there is no substantiated threat. The MPD and MISD take all tips seriously and out of an abundance of caution, the MPD is checking each classroom. This step is part of our district’s proactive threat assessment protocols. — Midlothian ISD (@MidlothianISD) September 6, 2019

When CBS 11 News reached out to the district, officials offered few details, but reiterated that parents wanting to pick up their children should not go to the campus and should instead gather at the nearby Midlothian Conference Center.

Just before the lunch hour, there were rumors that students were being reunited with their parents, but MISD officials confirmed that is incorrect and said no one was being allowed to enter or exit the school building.

The district says the safety and security of everyone on the campus is their top priority and that all students and staff are safe.

Midlothian is about 25 miles southwest of Dallas.