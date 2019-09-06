Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department has arrested another suspect in connection to the shooting death of Brandoniya Bennett, 9.
Davonte Benton, 19, is in custody for the capital murder of the little girl who was shot while sitting on her living room couch in August.
Benton was interviewed by detectives and charged in addition to Tyrese Simmons, 19.
He was transported to Lew Sterrett Jail and his bond will be decided by a Dallas County magistrate.
