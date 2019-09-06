Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – No, this is not a historical figure in the history of France!
Napoleon XIV (born Jerry Samuels on May 3, 1938 in New York) is an American singer/songwriter and record producer, best known for his 1966 one-hit wonder novelty song, “They’re Coming To Take Me Away, Ha-Haaa!” This novelty song his #3 in July that year on the Billboard Top 40. It was written by Samuels and produced by A. Jepalana Productions. Running time is 2:10 on the Warner Brothers records label.
Next you are having a “challenging “ day, think of this song. Enjoy !
