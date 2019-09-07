MIDLOTHIAN (CBSDFW.COM) — Parents and students throughout the area are shaken after threats were made in multiple school districts across North Texas.
At Midlothian High School, students spent hours on lockdown as SWAT swept the building. Police also increased security at Friday night’s football game out of an abundance
of caution.
Senior McKenzie Ladart said there’s no preparation for these incidences.
Midlothian was one of eight schools around the area that received a threat over the past couple of days. The district said the threats turned out to be unsubstantiated, but student safety was their top priority. School officials say the threats seemed to gain more traction due to social media.
“Somebody can make a threat in 30 seconds or less,” said Karen Fitzgerald of Midlothian ISD.
Midlothian police say despite rumors on social media, their officers didn’t find any weapons. The school will have counselors on hand Monday, should any student need to talk.
