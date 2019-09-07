NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police say a Texas man bashed New York’s Charging Bull statue with a metal object and damaged one of its horns.
Tevon Varlack, of Dallas, was arrested Saturday on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly attacking the bronze beast.
Police say the 42-year-old Varlack hit the bull with a metal object that looked like a banjo, leaving the statue with a hole in its right horn.
At this time, it is unclear why Varlack damaged the statue.
The 7,100-pound bull was created by Italian-born artist Arturo Di Modica in 1989 and installed in lower Manhattan as a work of guerrilla art.
Di Modica says the sculpture was his gift to America. It quickly became a popular attraction.
