ARLINGTON, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured in southeast Arlington early Saturday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., the victim, along with other people went to the 1600 block of Caplin to purchase narcotics, police said. After the transaction “went bad,” unknown suspects fired towards the car, striking the victim.
The woman, whose identity has not been released, is expected to be OK.
However, this incident remains under investigation.
