



Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t hold back his thoughts on a new deal for quarterback Dak Prescott following the team’s win over the New York Giants.

Jones said a new deal is “imminent” and that it could be done with a matter of days.

This comes after Prescott had a career start to the season with 405 passing yards and four touchdowns for a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

He remains on the third year of his rookie contract and there have been talks about him getting a new deal during the preseason.

There were reports that said Prescott and the Cowboys were hoping to have a deal in place before Sunday afternoon’s season opener, but those plans fell through.

Now, after his dominant performance, it appears he may get his new deal soon, according to Jones.

During the preseason, Prescott was reportedly offered a new contract worth around $30 million per year. He reportedly turned down that offer.

Jones didn’t give an exact timeframe of when Prescott could potentially get a new contract. He only used the word “imminent.”

When asked about the contract situation during the postgame conference, Prescott said he’s just focused on next week’s game against the Washington Redskins.

Prescott was drafted in fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and started for the Cowboys during his rookie season, taking over the reins from Tony Romo. He won Rookie of the Year that season and has been to two Pro Bowls.