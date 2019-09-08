Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Jason Witten is back! And it’s right where he left off.
In his first regular season game since coming out of retirement, the tight end grabbed his first touchdown since the 2017 season.
It came on a four-yard pass from Dak Prescott.
CAUTION: 🐐crossing into the end zone 🙌@JasonWitten with the TD❗️#NYGvsDAL pic.twitter.com/QqlCmbkV7R
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 8, 2019
His touchdown brought the Dallas Cowboys up 14-7 against the New York Giants.
So far, he has two catches for 10 yards in total.
Witten had retired and spent the 2018 season in the broadcast booth for Monday Night Football. Earlier this year, he announced he was coming back to football and the Cowboys.
You must log in to post a comment.