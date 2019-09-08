ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was the Dak Prescott show Sunday afternoon as the Dallas Cowboys offense picked apart the New York Giants to start the season with a win, 35-17.

The Giants defense appeared to have no answers for Kellen Moore’s new offense as Prescott ended his day with 405 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also finished with a 158.3 passer rating.

However, Prescott wasn’t the only story of the dominant win. The receivers blew past the Giants secondary throughout the game, especially with yards after the catch.

Second-year receiver Michael Gallup led the receivers with seven receptions for 158 yards. Amari Cooper also reached triple-digits with 106 yards on six catches.

Newly-signed Randall Cobb appears to have settled in well with the offense as he had four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.

“Each of those guys came up big in the game. When Dak went to them, they came through,” head coach Jason Garrett said about the receivers. “… Each of those guys — and you throw the tight ends in the mix, and our desire to run the football — we can attack defenses a lot of different ways.”

The tight ends got in on the action with Blake Jarwin opening up the Cowboys win with a 28-yard catch for a touchdown.

Jason Witten also caught his first touchdown since coming out of retirement off a four-yard dime from Prescott.

The other storyline was how star running back Ezekiel Elliott would fare after signing his new extension last week. He started off slow but finished the game with 13 carries for 53 yards and a 10-yard touchdown run.

“I thought Zeke did a good job… He ended up being in a couple of longer drives in the first half so I think he got up over 35 snaps in the game,” Garrett said. “But, it seemed like he handled it well. It looked like he ran the way Zeke runs.”

The Cowboys defense also had a dominant performance for most of the game, holding the Giants to 17 points. New York scored on a late touchdown run by running back Wayne Gallman Jr. just before the two-minute warning.

Heading into the game, fans were wondering how the offense would look under a new coordinator and with an improved Prescott.

It appears fans can be optimistic about the rest of the season if the team can keep up the momentum.

The Cowboys will now head on the road to play the Washington Redskins next Sunday for a noon kickoff.