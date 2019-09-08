FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — In just two months, the Fort Worth Dickies Arena will open its doors — giving Cowtown one more “go-to” destination.

The city’s new crown jewel will host two performances by George Strait, along with rock concerts and monster truck shows during its first two weeks being open.

And from the outside, the arena appears to be ready for visitors. But on the inside, workers have just finished installing seats and the video board.

President and general manager of Dickies Arena Matt Homan said the arena will be ready to open at the beginning of November.

“This is truly a remarkable facility that no one in North Texas has seen to this magnitude before,” Homan said.

People can even get a first peek inside the newest attraction on the arena’s Twitter.

Take a look at our spiral staircase inside! Are you more of a stair-taker or an escalator-rider? We’re hoping this light and airy staircase can covert some riders to walkers. 🚶🏽‍♂️🚶🏼‍♀️🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/pTx9TXyEBl — Dickies Arena (@DickiesArena) August 21, 2019

The arena floor has also been tested for ice events and will host some college basketball games, including TCU, UT and A&M.

And built in the shadow of the Will Rogers Memorial Center, it is only fitting that the arena will be the new home for rodeo events during the Fort Worth Stock Show early next year.

“It is really turning the page for the stock show, so they get an opportunity to change up their format a little bit, make it a little more of a tournament style — which I think will really enhance the fans coming here,” Homan said.

He continued to say the different types of events are going to be “really engaging” for visitors.

“People from Fort Worth, and even people south and west of here. I think we’re going to draw people out from Abilene, out from Waco and even down from the Denton area,” Homan predicted.

Although the new arena has harnessed the city’s attention, new ideas will be developing for the Fort Worth Convention Center sometime this winter.