BALTIMORE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Rookie Nick Solak had three hits and four RBIs, Ronald Guzman and Rougned Odor homered and the Texas Rangers beat the Orioles 10-4 Sunday to complete their first four-game sweep at Baltimore in 37 years.

Mike Minor (13-8) allowed two runs over eight innings and struck out three to raise his season total to 183. The left-hander has eclipsed his previous career marks for wins (12) and strikeouts (181), set with Atlanta in 2013.

Playing in his 19th big league game, Solak reached highs in hits and RBIs. He has six RBIs against Baltimore and five against everyone else.

Texas had 20 hits off Asher Wojciechowski (2-8) and six relievers. Texas scored in each of the first four innings while building a 6-1 lead and pulled away with a three-run sixth that made it 9-2.

It all added up to the Rangers’ first four-game sweep of the Orioles since July 2001 and their first in Baltimore since July 1972, when the Orioles played in Memorial Stadium.

Solak started the onslaught with an RBI single in the first inning and two-run single in the second. Guzman added a solo shot in the third and Odor hit his team-leading 24th home run leading off the fourth.

It was the 25th time this season that Baltimore allowed at least 10 runs. Texas outscored Baltimore 29-15 in the series.

Baltimore has lost five straight for the fifth time this season and is just three defeats short of losing 100 for the second year in a row.

Renato Núñez hit his 29th home run for Baltimore, and Hanser Alberto had three hits to raise his batting average to .321, including .420 against lefties.

The Rangers are now 72-73 and will travel back home to take on the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

