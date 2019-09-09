Filed Under:Arrest, crash, dps, F-150, ford, Garland, Garland PD, gunpoint, juveniles, North Texas, plano, Plano PD

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles have been arrested after stealing a truck and then crashing it in Garland Monday afternoon.

According to the Garland Police Department, an officer tried to stop the driver of a Ford F-150 that was driving “recklessly” in Rick Oden Park near Glenbrook, when the truck crashed.

Officers later discovered the F-150 was stolen out of Plano — at gunpoint — by the two juvenile occupants inside. Their identities have not been released at this time.

GPD is currently working with the Plano Police Department in this investigation.

Comments