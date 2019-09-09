



A Boy Scout troop in Duncanville is scrambling to replace supplies stolen from a church storage facility this weekend.

Scouts with Troop 193 were meeting at the Grace Place Church of Christ off Big Stone Gap Road for a community service project Saturday morning, when they discovered the gates to a secured parking area were wide open and their trailer was missing.

“I was really shocked,” said 15-year-old scout Jordan Culbertson. “Why would someone just come and take our stuff?”

Scoutmaster Tanner Ashcraft said when he checked on the trailer around 9:30 p.m. Friday, everything was accounted for.

“I feel like part of me was stolen,” Ashcraft said.

He was a scout himself and about 12-years-old, when the troop bought the trailer with money provided by the boys themselves.

“It was amazing, just seeing how huge it was,” he recalled. “We could go farther, carry more supplies and have better times.”

The troop kept the trailer filled with camping gear, like the stoves and propane tanks the scouts use to cook and the canopies they use for cover.

The value of the items taken is estimated at $7,000.

However, Ashcraft said the biggest loss may be the monthly campouts that will now be much harder for the scouts to pull off.

“It gives them a sense of family, even if they have a broken home. We’re their… We’re their rock,” he said.

But through this time, the scouts have seen the kindness of strangers, who heard of the theft and have sent packages to replace a little of what was lost.

The troop has since started an Amazon wish list to help replace more items.

Duncanville police are investigating the theft, but said they currently have no leads.