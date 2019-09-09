Filed Under:2 alarm fire, 2-Alarm, Dallas Fire Department, Dallas Fire Rescue, Dallas house fire, DFW News, house fire


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Flames and smoke sent Dallas Fire Rescue to a late night fire Sunday.

The two-alarm fire broke out at a home in the 6200 block of Preston Creek.

When firefighters got to the scene before 11:00 p.m. the home was fully engulfed, but the homeowners and pets had already made it out safely.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

No one was injured in the fire or while battling the blaze.

The home was completely destroyed. Investigators are still working to find what sparked the fire.

Comments