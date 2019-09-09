Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Flames and smoke sent Dallas Fire Rescue to a late night fire Sunday.
The two-alarm fire broke out at a home in the 6200 block of Preston Creek.
When firefighters got to the scene before 11:00 p.m. the home was fully engulfed, but the homeowners and pets had already made it out safely.
No one was injured in the fire or while battling the blaze.
The home was completely destroyed. Investigators are still working to find what sparked the fire.
