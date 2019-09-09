FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – She was choked and beaten so viciously that a then 12-year-old Fort Worth girl was hospitalized for months and had to have a heart transplant. Today the trial begins for the man accused of assaulting her.
Terry Wayne King II is charged with assault and injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. Prosecutors say the then 36-year-old man attacked Dorika Uwimana as she walked to her school bus stop.
King, a truck driver, lived in Fort Worth for more than four years and moved right after the girl was assaulted. Three months after the attack he was located and arrested by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma City.
The little girl was beaten and strangled for so long that her heart was damaged from lack of oxygen. Dorika was attacked in April of 2018 and by July she had already undergone three surgeries. She celebrated her 13th birthday at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas after one of those operations.
Fleeing the violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dorika and her family immigrated to North Texas in 2016.
King faces a minimum of 25 years and up to life in prison if convicted.
