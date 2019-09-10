ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence didn’t hold back in his response to criticism he received on social media for not giving an autograph to a child after the team’s win on Sunday.

A video surfaced on Tuesday of Lawrence walking away from a boy who was wearing a Saquon Barkley jersey outside of AT&T Stadium. The child appeared to have wanted Lawrence to sign a white Cowboys towel.

Lawrence could also be heard saying “Get the right jersey son” as he walked away.

People criticized the defensive end on Twitter for not stopping to give the boy an autograph. Comments like “It would have taken 5 seconds of your time” and “Extremely petty” could be seen in the replies to the video.

Lawrence took to Twitter to give his take on what happened.

It’s crazy how you fans want to attack me for not signing for a kid. It’s more than one kid that come to the game with Cowboys jerseys and never get to meet any player. So if I’m honest with my own kids I will never treat your kid better than mine so suck it up. #SorryNotSorry https://t.co/FwI7SI8rYS — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) September 10, 2019

Lawrence also received plenty of support for his decision to keep walking, with many claiming it was okay because it appeared the boy and his parents were Giants fans.

During the offseason, Lawrence signed a five-year contract worth over $100 million.