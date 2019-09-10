Comments
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth ISD school board will reconsider giving a teacher who tweeted about illegal students her job back.
Georgia Clark was terminated after posting a string of illegal immigration comments in June to President Donald Trump from a now-deleted Twitter account.
One of the tweets said, “Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico. Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them. Drug dealers are on our campus and nothing was done to them.”
A state hearing examiner will address the board tonight in executive session. The examiner said Clark’s firing is not justified and should not be upheld.
