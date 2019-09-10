NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Mayor Betsy Price and Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus took time out from a meeting in Washington DC to speak to CBS 11 News about gun reform.
They met with Texas Senator Cornyn Tuesday morning with the objective of making strides in conversation about gun reform. In meetings with bipartisan city leaders, they gathered to encourage lawmakers to act now.
One bill would require anyone buying a gun to undergo a federal background check, and it would make illegal the unlicensed transfer of guns through secondary sales.
Yet another bill would extend the background check review period deadline from 3 – 10 days.
There were more than 250 mass shootings in the United States in 2019 alone. Two of the latest mass shootings were in Texas.
Kraus shared details of an arrest that happened at the Will Rogers Complex on September 3.
Police received a call from a man regarding his adult son. According to Interim Chief Kraus, the father said his son withdrew roughly $700 to buy an assault rifle. When police found him, the Chief said, “but he freely admitted to our officers that that was his intent that he was going to form a copycat shooting spree in Midland-Odessa.”
Mayor Price said the man was denied the purchase of that weapon and was looking for a private sale. According to the Interim chief the father’s phone call was crucial in preventing a potential mass shooting.
