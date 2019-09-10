Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Good Samaritan in Dallas is dead after trying to come to the aid of a woman having some type of altercation with a man near a convenience store.
The incident happened just outside TMA Grocery, near 2nd Avenue and Metropolitan.
When police initially arrived they found a man injured and laying in the grass. He was taken to a local hospital, but died from his injuries.
Police later viewed surveillance camera video from the store and say the shooting actually happened across the street. Investigators say the video shows the victim being hit by gunfire, running to the grocery store and collapsing in the lot behind the building.
After the shooting the suspect drove away from the scene, but was pulled over by police and is being held as a person of interest.
Investigators haven’t released the name of the victim or the person in custody.
