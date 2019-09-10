GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 53-year-old woman survived domestic violence at the hands of her husband, who shot her with a .410 shotgun during an argument.
Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Russell Wayne McDaniel, 56, at his home in the 800 block of Ports O’ Call Drive.
They found his 53-year-old wife there, suffering from superficial wounds where the shotgun pellets grazed her left side. She was taken to the Lake Granbury Medical Center where she was treated and released.
Deputies said she’s in good condition.
After he was arrested, McDaniel started having chest pains. Deputies offered to take him to the hospital but he refused treatment. They later discovered at the jail that McDaniel had taken multiple pills to commit suicide.
Thus, he was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth for treatment of his overdose.
McDaniel was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Restraint.
Deputies didn’t say what prompted the violent interaction between husband and wife.
