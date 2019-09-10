FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – More than a year after a young girl was lured from a Fort Worth bus stop and nearly strangled to death, a jury found a truck driver guilty of the crime.
Prosecutors are now trying to paint a picture of a history of violence from Terry Wayne King II as the jury considers his sentence, which could be as long as life in prison.
During sentencing in Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon the jury saw pictures of King’s wife, beaten and bloodied after a reported assault.
A man also testified he was the victim of a road rage in attack in Fort Worth, where he was forced off the road, punched and kicked after honking at a driver. Police identified King as the suspect in that case, just weeks before the attack at the bus stop.
King has denied being part of the April 2018 attack. Evidence presented Tuesday however showed there was only a one in 329-trillion chance that DNA found on the victim belonged to someone else.
