Filed Under:capital murder, DFW News, fire, Lake Bridgeport, Lauren Whitener, Rodney Maxwell, Wise County


LAKE BRIDGEPORT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities have arrested a man after a war veteran was found dead inside a burning home in Wise County more than two months ago.

Rodney Maxwell was charged with the capital murder of 32-year-old Lauren Whitener, an Army sergeant who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Rodney Maxwell (Credit: Wise County Sheriff’s Office)

On July 5, firefighters responded to a fire at the home in Lake Bridgeport. Officials said Whitener was found dead in one of the bedrooms.

Authorities believed she was murdered before the fire started.

Lauren Whitener (Facebook)

Whitener was also the mother to an 8-year-old child.

Authorities are still searching for a motive for her death. Maxwell was also charged with arson.

