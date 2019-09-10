Comments
LAKE BRIDGEPORT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities have arrested a man after a war veteran was found dead inside a burning home in Wise County more than two months ago.
LAKE BRIDGEPORT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities have arrested a man after a war veteran was found dead inside a burning home in Wise County more than two months ago.
Rodney Maxwell was charged with the capital murder of 32-year-old Lauren Whitener, an Army sergeant who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.
On July 5, firefighters responded to a fire at the home in Lake Bridgeport. Officials said Whitener was found dead in one of the bedrooms.
Authorities believed she was murdered before the fire started.
Whitener was also the mother to an 8-year-old child.
Authorities are still searching for a motive for her death. Maxwell was also charged with arson.
You must log in to post a comment.