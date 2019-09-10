TOMBALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A student suffered a medical emergency while using a vape pen at a Houston-area high school on Monday, according to district officials.
Officials confirmed to KTRK that a Tomball High School student was rushed to the hospital during an after-school activity after he fell ill.
According to a witness, the student was given a vape pen and then passed out after taking a hit. Witnesses were unable to wake him up, which was when a staff member called 911.
The student’s condition is currently unknown. The student’s identity and/or age have also not been released.
In a statement to KTRK, Tomball ISD Superintendent Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora said: “In Tomball ISD, we are fully aware of the seriousness of vaping and the negative effects it has on our nation and our young students today. We continue to have candid conversations with our students, staff and greater Tomball community on this issue.”
