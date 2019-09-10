NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Junior Walker (born Autry DeWalt Mixon on June 14, 1931 and died on November 23, 1995) was an American R&B singer/performer, in particular a saxophonist, who recorded for Berry Gordy’s Motown Records in the 1960’s and early 1970’s.
Along with his group, The All Stars, they charted twelve times on Billboard from 1965-1970. Two songs hit #4: “Shotgun” in 1965 (also #1 on the R&B charts) and “What Does It Take To Win Your Love” in 1969 (another #1 song on the R&B chart). In between those, there were several other good songs they released and we are featuring one of them today.
“(I’m a) Road Runner” was recorded and released in 1966 as the title track from their LP of the same name. Written and produced by the very talented Motown team of Eddie Holland, Lamont Dozier, and Brian Holland, recorded on the Soul label, and running 2:49. The song was orchestrated for tenor sax, guitar, keyboards, bass, baritone sax, and drums. It was a top 20 hit that year and stayed on the charts for six weeks.
