UPDATED: September 10, 2019 | 7:27 AM
ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Midlothian are investigating after a driver going the wrong direction caused a deadly crash along State Highway 287.
The accident happened just before 4:00 a.m. and closed the westbound lanes of the highway at Padera Lake, for more than two hours.
Highway 287 westbound at Padera Lake continues to be closed, accident investigation ongoing. Working on clearing the roadway.
— Capt. John Spann (@CaptSpann) September 10, 2019
Officials say a silver SUV was traveling south in the northbound lanes when it crashed into an 18 wheeler. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His injuries are said to be minor.
Police haven’t released the name of the dead driver.
