  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, deadly accident, Deadly Crash, DFW News, Fatal Accident, Fatal Crash, Highway 287, midlothian, Midlothian Police Department, Wrong-Way Crash, Wrong-Way Driver, Wrong-way driving

UPDATED: September 10, 2019 | 7:27 AM

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Midlothian are investigating after a driver going the wrong direction caused a deadly crash along State Highway 287.

The accident happened just before 4:00 a.m. and closed the westbound lanes of the highway at Padera Lake, for more than two hours.

Officials say a silver SUV was traveling south in the northbound lanes when it crashed into an 18 wheeler. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His injuries are said to be minor.

Police haven’t released the name of the dead driver.

Comments