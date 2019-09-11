TOLEDO, Ohio (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two people are dead after a cargo plane from Texas crashed and burst into flames as it approached an Ohio airport early Wednesday.

Sheriff’s officials say the plane went down a few hundred feet from a highway and hit several unoccupied vehicles at an auto repair shop.

No other injuries were reported from the crash just east of the Toledo Express Airport.

A spokesperson with the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority said the two people who died were aboard the Convair 440, which originated in Laredo, Texas.

By mid-morning, no flames were visible as firefighters occasionally sprayed water on the smoldering wreckage. The debris appeared to be contained to the auto business, where at least one trailer was mangled and burned.

The port authority’s manager of airline affairs, Joe Rotterdam, said officials couldn’t yet confirm whether any distress call was made from the aircraft.

Officials believe the plane was carrying auto parts and had traveled from Laredo and stopped outside Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday before heading to Ohio, Rotterdam said. It crashed at or around 2:37 a.m.

They said no further details were immediately available about the people who died or the plane’s owner.

Rotterdam said it’s not clear if there is a so-called black box with recorded data about the flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were helping with the investigation.

