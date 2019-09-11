FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An routine night out on patrol for some Fort Worth police officers ended with a series of “on-the-nose” decisions that no doubt helped save an elderly woman’s life.
It was after 2:00 a.m. when officers in an area near Loop 820 and Rosedale Street smelled smoke and started searching for the source. Following their noses, the officers found a house in the 2000 block of Andrew Avenue on fire.
The officers immediately called the Fort Worth Fire Department, but before they arrived discovered a woman inside the house who couldn’t get out. Burglar bars on the windows hampered efforts by the officers to help, but firefighters soon arrived, were able to get the front door open, and rescued the woman.
“A fantastic effort by our firefighters this morning to get inside this home in a very, very expeditious manner, get the fire controlled and rescue this patient,” said Fort Worth Fire spokesperson Mike Drivdahl. “The quick thinking of the Fort Worth Police Department to do some investigation when they were out patrolling this morning was also something that definitely made an impact on this fire and this patient.”
Fort Worth Fire says crews arrived at the scene, made entry into the house, and had the woman out and receiving medical help in less than 7 minutes.
The victim was unconscious and unresponsive when initially rescued, but was revived and is in serious condition after suffering severe smoke inhalation.
No word yet on exactly what caused the 1-alarm fire.
