ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — After Dallas Cowboys’ Demarcus Lawrence snubbed a young boy who asked for his autograph, the boy’s father has come forward with their side of the — now-viral — interaction.

Moments after the Cowboys vs. Giants game last Sunday, Lawrence was caught on video denying 11-year-old Kamil Bautista’s request for an autograph from the defensive end. Bautista was wearing a Giants jersey at the game he attended with his family.

“Get the right jersey, son,” Lawrence said as he continued walking away from Bautista.

Now that the video has gone viral, Bautista’s father, Jorge, said he never expected the video to get so much reaction and he didn’t mean for it to start a controversy. But he does feel like it’s a reminder that no matter how famous a person is — just be nice, especially to kids.

And jerseys aside — Jorge said his son is just a huge sports fan, and that reaction wasn’t what he expected.

However, Lawrence said he stands by his jersey comment, saying it’s not the first time he’s told someone they need a new jersey.

But in the end, Lawrence said it was just one interaction and Bautista’s father says there are certainly no hard feelings from them.

“Hopefully we’ll see him and say ‘Hey, you remember last year? Can we get an autograph?'” Jorge said.