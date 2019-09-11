



– The Fort Worth ISD school board is pushing back their decision on teacher Georgia Clark’s employment. Tuesday night, the group unanimously voted to have a special meeting within the next 10 days to discuss reinstating her.

Clark, an English teacher at Carter-Riverside High School, was placed on administrative leave back in May — in part because of a series of anti-immigration tweets sent to President Donald Trump.

One tweet read, “I really do need a contact here in Fort Worth who should be actively investigating and removing illegals.”

Another said, in part, “Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico. Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them.”

In June, the school board unanimously voted in favor of terminating Clark. Now, an independent examiner has recommend the proposed termination is not justified, citing, in part, that Clark claims her tweets were free speech.

The school board has to take the examiner’s recommendation into consideration and decide what to do. Tuesday night, the public reacted during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“There really shouldn’t be a discussion. I think y’alls decision of 8-0 was the right,” one woman said to the school board.

“If you accept the ruling by the hearing examiner then you are giving three privileged white males all the power to determine what equity and inclusion looks like,” another said.

No one spoke in Clark’s defense at the school board meeting. CBS 11 News reached out to her attorney to get her side of the story, but so far have received no response.